Salary-cap 'carryover' figures announced by NFLPA

The NFL Players Association announced salary-cap "carryover" amounts for every NFL team on Thursday.
Each of the 32 teams elected to roll over unused salary-cap space from 2015.
Under the collective bargaining agreement, teams are required to spend an average of 89 percent of the salary cap from 2013 to 2016. League-wide, teams must spend an average of 95 percent of the salary cap over the four-year period.
Club: Carryover Amount
» Arizona Cardinals: $3,031,663
» Atlanta Falcons: $3,905,771
» Baltimore Ravens: $1,633,944
» Buffalo Bills: $4,467,331
» Carolina Panthers: $3,731,200
» Chicago Bears: $867,589
» Cincinnati Bengals: $7,587,902
» Cleveland Browns: $20,734,144
» Dallas Cowboys: $3,571,239
» Denver Broncos: $3,300,000
» Detroit Lions: $862,191
» Green Bay Packers: $6,953,847
» Houston Texans: $1,637,055
» Indianapolis Colts: $4,950,629
» Jacksonville Jaguars: $32,774,928
» Kansas City Chiefs: $2,622,838
» Los Angeles Rams: $933,521
» Miami Dolphins: $9,137,544
» Minnesota Vikings: $2,090,409
» New England Patriots: $1,347,882
» New Orleans Saints: $1,400,000
» New York Giants: $11,193,231
» New York Jets: $2,484,216
» Oakland Raiders: $13,373,617
» Philadelphia Eagles: $7,255,362
» Pittsburgh Steelers: $3,000,327
» San Diego Chargers: $2,287,176
» San Francisco 49ers: $12,206,686
» Seattle Seahawks: $11,587
» Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $7,987,748
» Tennessee Titans: $20,783,801
» Washington Redskins: $5,837,734