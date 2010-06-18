Saints WR Moore signs one-year tender after initial resistance

Published: Jun 18, 2010 at 02:20 PM

METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said Friday that restricted free-agent wide receiver Lance Moore has re-signed with the team.

Moore had resisted signing his one-year, $1.76 million tender from the Saints until now because he was hoping to receive a longer deal.

Entering his seventh NFL season, Moore emerged as the Saints' leading receiver in 2008 with 79 catches for 928 yards and 10 touchdowns. Last season, Moore was hampered by hamstring and ankle injuries, but he was healthy for the playoffs, when he made five catches for 32 yards and a key 2-point conversion in the Saints' Super Bowl victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

The Saints also waived former Mississippi State running back Christian Ducre, who's a New Orleans-area native.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Panthers trade up to select Ole Miss QB Matt Corral in third round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers traded up to select quarterback Matt Corral with the No. 94 overall pick on Friday during the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Titans trade up to select Liberty QB Malik Willis in third round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Tennessee Titans traded up to select quarterback Malik Willis with the No. 86 overall pick on Friday during the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Eagles select Georgia LB Nakobe Dean in third round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles selected linebacker Nakobe Dean with the No. 83 overall pick on Friday during the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW