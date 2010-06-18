Saints WR Moore signs one-year tender after initial resistance

METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said Friday that restricted free-agent wide receiver Lance Moore has re-signed with the team.
Moore had resisted signing his one-year, $1.76 million tender from the Saints until now because he was hoping to receive a longer deal.
Entering his seventh NFL season, Moore emerged as the Saints' leading receiver in 2008 with 79 catches for 928 yards and 10 touchdowns. Last season, Moore was hampered by hamstring and ankle injuries, but he was healthy for the playoffs, when he made five catches for 32 yards and a key 2-point conversion in the Saints' Super Bowl victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
The Saints also waived former Mississippi State running back Christian Ducre, who's a New Orleans-area native.
