Around the NFL

Saints WR Michael Thomas 'trying to top' record-setting 2019 season in 2022

Published: Sep 08, 2022 at 08:21 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas enjoyed a record-setting 2019 campaign, netting 149 catches for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. Since then, we've barely seen the wideout on the field.

Thomas played in just seven games in 2020 and missed all of the 2021 campaign due to injury.

After returning to the practice field this week, the 29-year-old said his goal is to be even better than he was in 2019.

"I'm trying to top that," Thomas said, via Luke Johnson of The Times-Picayune. "I'm trying to top it for sure."

Injury questions continue to plague Thomas entering 2022, as he again missed training camp practices. He was listed as a limited participant Wednesday with a hamstring issue, but the wideout said his "goal" is to be ready for Sunday's season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

"How should I say it? I don't want to give anything away, I'm just going to keep doing what I'm doing," Thomas said. "I believe in my talent, I believe in myself, I believe in my game, I believe in my craft. The good thing about this game is you can put it on display on Sunday, and I can't wait to put it on display."

Since Thomas last appeared in a game, a lot has changed in New Orleans. Drew Brees retired and Sean Payton walked away. Now Jameis Winston sits as the starting QB with Dennis Allen the new head coach.

"At the end of the day, the one thing I've learned is that the game does not change," Thomas said. "There might be new players that come in, there might be new coaches, the game doesn't change.

"It's all about creating separation, getting open, making the play, competing, being physical, and those things I take pride in. Those things I work on every day, so I like my chances when the ball comes or when my number is called, making that play and taking advantage of every opportunity. Just being locked in, I feel like the sky is the limit."

The sky is that sensational 2019 season, and Thomas is trying to reach those heights again. First, he needs to stay healthy.

Related Content

news

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Every year other NFC North teams think it's their year, that hasn't been the case

With the Packers looking to claim their fourth straight division title, Aaron Rodgers comments on how his NFC North rivals have consistently come up short during his career.

news

Giants DC Wink Martindale on Titans' Derrick Henry: 'He's like our modern-day Jim Brown'

While preparing to face Titans running back Derrick Henry, Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale sees arguably the greatest player in NFL history.

news

Commanders' Ron Rivera on Antonio Gibson: 'I trust him. We're going to give him the football'

Despite a shaky preseason, Washington running back Antonio Gibson is in line to receive the bulk of the Commanders' carries in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons on Bucs' Tom Brady: 'He wants to step on your throat like you a roach'

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is gearing up for his second matchup with Tom Brady in Week 1, and he's well aware the 45-year-old quarterback can still be dominant.

news

Rams, RT Rob Havenstein agree to terms on three-year extension

Right tackle Rob Havenstein and the Rams agreed to a three-year extension, the team announced Wednesday night.

news

Vikings pass rusher Za'Darius Smith amped to play Packers: 'That's why I'm here now. So I can play them twice a year'

Minnesota pass rusher Za'Darius Smith, who played in just one game during the 2021 season due to a back injury, believes he was treated poorly in his third and final season in Green Bay and is happy to have the opportunity to vent his frustrations playing for the Vikings against his old squad on Sunday.

news

Patrick Mahomes cautions fantasy owners about Chiefs WRs: 'It's going to be someone different' each week

With Tyreek Hill gone, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes predicts there could be a new No. 1 wide receiver each week for Kansas City.

news

Madden Championship Series opens season with Ultimate Kickoff tournament

The Madden Championship Series' Ultimate Kickoff tournament, the first of the season to pit the top competitors against each other as the official start of the competitive tournament circuit, begins Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson sets Friday deadline for extension: 'As of right now, we're still talking'

Will Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens be able to strike a contract extension? The 2019 MVP quarterback told reporters that the deadline to do so is Friday.

news

Week 1 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks all player injury status for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Jets QB Joe Flacco to start vs. Ravens; Zach Wilson (knee) out until at least Week 4 vs. Steelers

Joe Flacco will start at quarterback for the New York Jets in their season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per sources.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE