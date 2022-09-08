Saints WR Michael Thomas 'trying to top' record-setting 2019 season in 2022

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas enjoyed a record-setting 2019 campaign, netting 149 catches for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. Since then, we've barely seen the wideout on the field.

Thomas played in just seven games in 2020 and missed all of the 2021 campaign due to injury.

After returning to the practice field this week, the 29-year-old said his goal is to be even better than he was in 2019.

"I'm trying to top that," Thomas said, via Luke Johnson of The Times-Picayune. "I'm trying to top it for sure."

Injury questions continue to plague Thomas entering 2022, as he again missed training camp practices. He was listed as a limited participant Wednesday with a hamstring issue, but the wideout said his "goal" is to be ready for Sunday's season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

"How should I say it? I don't want to give anything away, I'm just going to keep doing what I'm doing," Thomas said. "I believe in my talent, I believe in myself, I believe in my game, I believe in my craft. The good thing about this game is you can put it on display on Sunday, and I can't wait to put it on display."

Since Thomas last appeared in a game, a lot has changed in New Orleans. Drew Brees retired and Sean Payton walked away. Now Jameis Winston sits as the starting QB with Dennis Allen the new head coach.

"At the end of the day, the one thing I've learned is that the game does not change," Thomas said. "There might be new players that come in, there might be new coaches, the game doesn't change.

"It's all about creating separation, getting open, making the play, competing, being physical, and those things I take pride in. Those things I work on every day, so I like my chances when the ball comes or when my number is called, making that play and taking advantage of every opportunity. Just being locked in, I feel like the sky is the limit."