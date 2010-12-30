Saints WR Colston undergoes minor knee surgery; Roby to IR

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said wide receiver Marques Colston had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee this week and might not be able to play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Colston, who leads the Saints with 84 receptions for 1,023 yards, played in Monday night's victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Payton said Colston emerged from the game with soreness and on Tuesday had a procedure that the coach characterized as a "clean-up" and relatively minor.
Brian Baldinger says defensive coordinator Gregg Williams should get credit for his game plan against the Falcons, and believes the Saints will get it done again against the Bucs. **Four Downs ...**
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While Payton hasn't ruled out Colston, the receiver didn't practice Thursday, and the coach said the injury influenced his decision to promote wide receiver Adrian Arrington from the practice squad after the Saints placed kick returner Courtney Roby on injured reserve because of a concussion he sustained Dec. 12.
The Saints noted Roby's move to IR in a late roster update Wednesday, hours after he was listed as a full participant in practice, according to *The Times-Picayune*.
Running back Pierre Thomas has handled kickoff returns in Roby's absence, averaging 22 yards on seven returns.
Roby, in his seventh NFL season, averaged 23.8 yards on 33 kickoff returns this season, with a long of 39 yards.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.