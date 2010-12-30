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Saints WR Colston undergoes minor knee surgery; Roby to IR

Published: Dec 30, 2010 at 04:02 AM

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said wide receiver Marques Colston had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee this week and might not be able to play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Colston, who leads the Saints with 84 receptions for 1,023 yards, played in Monday night's victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Payton said Colston emerged from the game with soreness and on Tuesday had a procedure that the coach characterized as a "clean-up" and relatively minor.

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While Payton hasn't ruled out Colston, the receiver didn't practice Thursday, and the coach said the injury influenced his decision to promote wide receiver Adrian Arrington from the practice squad after the Saints placed kick returner Courtney Roby on injured reserve because of a concussion he sustained Dec. 12.

The Saints noted Roby's move to IR in a late roster update Wednesday, hours after he was listed as a full participant in practice, according to *The Times-Picayune*.

Roby suffered a concussion during the Saints' 31-13 victory over the St. Louis Rams in Week 14. He was carted off the field, but was cleared by doctors Dec. 21, before the team's Monday night win over the Falcons.

Roby was listed as probable against the Falcons, but he didn't appear in the game.

Running back Pierre Thomas has handled kickoff returns in Roby's absence, averaging 22 yards on seven returns.

Roby, in his seventh NFL season, averaged 23.8 yards on 33 kickoff returns this season, with a long of 39 yards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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