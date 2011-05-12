Saints WR Colston participating in workouts after knee surgery

Colston, who also had surgery on one of his wrists this offseason, said the knee injury bothered him for most of the season until the pain became unbearable following a Week 16 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Colston had minor arthroscopic surgery after that game to clean up some loose cartilage that allowed him to play in the Saints playoff loss to Seattle, but said he always knew he would have to have more extensive surgery on the knee.