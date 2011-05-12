Saints WR Colston participating in workouts after knee surgery

New Orleans wide receivers Marques Colstonunderwent microfracture surgery this offseason to repair cartilage around his right kneecap, The Times-Picayune reported Thursday.
Colston had a similar operation on his left knee prior to the 2009 season. He was ready for training camp that year and the Saints leading receiver told the paper he is ahead of schedule this time around.
"I'm doing everything now. It's just about getting my conditioning back," said Colston.
Colston has been working out at Tulane with quarterback Drew Brees and other Saints teammates in recent days.
Colston, who also had surgery on one of his wrists this offseason, said the knee injury bothered him for most of the season until the pain became unbearable following a Week 16 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Colston had minor arthroscopic surgery after that game to clean up some loose cartilage that allowed him to play in the Saints playoff loss to Seattle, but said he always knew he would have to have more extensive surgery on the knee.
Colston finished 2010 with a team-leading 84 receptions for 1,023 yards and seven touchdowns.
Meachem caught 44 passes for 638 yards and five touchdowns last season.