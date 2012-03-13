Saints, WR Colston agree to 5-year deal

"Since we drafted Marques in 2006, he's been everything that we are looking for in a New Orleans Saint as a player and a person," Loomis said. "His combination of production, work ethic and reliability speaks for itself. He has proudly represented our team both on the field and in the community. ... He's been a major part of our success and we're excited that he will continue to be an integral part of our team for years to come."