 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Saints WR Brandon Marshall: 'I'm as healthy as a trout'

Published: Nov 15, 2018 at 03:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

New Saints receiver Brandon Marshall knows the score.

After being released by the Seattle Seahawks following weeks of dwindling playing time, the 34-year-old wideout understands observers question his ability.

"No, I'm done. I'm washed up," he said coyly, via ESPN's Mike Triplett. "What my film says this year is what it is."

The film shows a veteran receiver who rarely created separation in Seattle and suffered some drops. After opening the season playing 36-plus snaps in each of the first three games, Marshall played just 31 total snaps in his final three games with the Seahawks, getting passed on the depth chart buy sprier options. On the season, he compiled just 11 catches for 136 yards and one touchdown.

Marshall attributed some of those struggles to injuries. An ankle injury ended his 2017 campaign prematurely, then he underwent toe surgery, and dealt with a hamstring issue this offseason.

Marshall said this week he's "fit as a fiddle" and "healthy as a trout" after signing with the New Orleans Saints.

Joining Drew Brees, Marshall knows he doesn't have to be a world-beater, but simply play a complementary role.

"I've spent most of my career as the guy on top, All-Pro, Pro Bowl guy ... and I'm at the bottom right now," said Marshall. "I got an amazing opportunity to go to the Seahawks. That was an amazing experience. I just wasn't healthy enough. So when you're on the other side of 30 and you don't produce, this is the situation you'll find yourself in. So I'm excited and grateful for this opportunity, and I love playing football, and it's something I want to continue to do."

The Saints added Marshall after Dez Bryant suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. Sean Payton's squad has been searching for a veteran receiver to be a fourth or fifth option in the offense and take some pressure off All-World wideout Michael Thomas.

With New Orleans streaking towards the playoffs, sticking with the Saints down the stretch would allow Marshall his first taste of postseason action a 13-year career. Payton said the Saints would take it one game at a time after the initial adjustment period.

"He's pretty smart. I don't think that's gonna be [a problem]." Payton said of Marshall picking up the offense. "He's had it now for 24 hours, and I feel like he has two positions. It's one of his strengths.

"This'll give us a chance to see where he's at, and week by week take a peek and try to evaluate his skill set to see where and if it fits what we're doing."

If Marshall doesn't perform better, or can't stay as fit as a freshwater fish, the Saints could send him back to the free-agent sea.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ex-Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians a fan of QB prospect Michael Penix Jr.

Could the Buccaneers be in the market for a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft? If so, former head coach Bruce Arians has found one he likes in Washington's Michael Penix Jr.
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid to Antonio Pierce: Raiders taught Chiefs 'a lesson' in Christmas Day loss

Find out why Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reached out the Las Vegas Raiders HC Antonio Pierce following Super Bowl LVIII.
news

Steelers releasing QB Mitchell Trubisky after two seasons

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and the Pittsburgh Steelers are parting ways. The Steelers are releasing the seven-year pro after two seasons, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Monday. The team later announced the move.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Patrick Mahomes: Chiefs pulling off Super Bowl three-peat would be 'legendary'

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes earned his third Super Bowl ring and third Super Bowl MVP in just his seventh NFL season, but now he looks to accomplish what no quarterback or team, for that matter, has done: winning three Super Bowls in a row. 
news

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirms he will be returning in 2024

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed on Monday he will be returning next season as Kansas City looks to become the first team in NFL history to win three Lombardi Trophies in a row.
news

Niners' Kyle Shanahan explains decision to receive overtime kickoff in Super Bowl loss: 'We just thought it would be better'

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan defended his decision to receive the ball first in overtime following Sunday's 25-22 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.
news

Who could Super Bowl champion Chiefs face to kick off 2024 season?

With the Chiefs coming back from a 10-point deficit to win their third Super Bowl in the last five seasons, Kevin Patra takes a look at Kansas City's possible opponents to kick off its title defense in 2024.
news

Niners WR Jauan Jennings mired in 'disappointment' after notching passing, receiving TDs in Super Bowl LVIII loss

Niners WR Jauan Jennings became the second player in NFL history to produce both passing and receiving TDs in a Super Bowl, but ultimately San Francisco fell short despite his historic efforts. 
news

Chiefs defense follows 'survive, then thrive' motto to earn Super Bowl LVIII victory over 49ers

Led by efforts from playmakers like Trent McDuffie and Chris Jones, the Chiefs defense fought all Super Bowl long to buy time and allow Kansas City to escape with a win over the San Francisco 49ers. 
news

Chiefs owner/CEO Clark Hunt expects HC Andy Reid to return next season for chance at 'three-peat'

With three Super Bowl titles in a five-year span, no one could blame 65-year old Andy Reid for walking out on top. Chiefs owner/CEO Clark Hunt told NFL Network's James Palmer after the game, however, that he expects Reid to return in 2024. "I expect Andy to be back next year as we go for the three-peat," Hunt said.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce follows Taylor Swift's Grammy with Super Bowl win: 'On top of the world right now'

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce capped quite the week for him and Taylor Swify after he helped key a second-half comeback to win Super Bowl LVIII.