Saints would benefit greatly from season with Bill Parcells

This is the best thing that could happen to rising Saints assistants Pete Carmichael or Aaron Kromer. This experience would make them both better coaches. The reason Payton wants Parcells to be the interim coach is because he realizes what Parcells did for him as a young coach. Parcells showed Peyton a new way of looking at football, as well as a way to embrace confrontation. Any coach who shies away from confrontation can never be a great coach, but it takes confidence, courage and knowledge of the game to challenge players. Anyone can randomly scream at players, but few can drive players to perfection, and even fewer can gain their ultimate respect. Parcells taught this to Payton. In this scenario, he could teach the rest of Payton's staff.