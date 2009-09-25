Saints will march into Buffalo without starting RB Bell

METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints' running back situation is in a state of flux entering Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills because Mike Bell won't play.
Wide receiver Lance Moore (right hamstring) and defensive tackle Kendrick Clancy (right knee) also will miss the game at Buffalo.
Saints coach Sean Payton didn't want to discuss his team's running back rotation after Friday's practice. The Saints could use a trio of running backs against the Bills, with Pierre Thomas, Reggie Bush and Lynell Hamilton all seeing possible action.
Thomas made a brief appearance last Sunday in the Saints' victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, catching one pass for minus-4 yards. Thomas, last year's leading rusher, missed about one month of action because of a sprained MCL in his right knee.
Payton said Thomas was close to 100 percent healthy after practicing all week. Thomas said he has to wear a knee brace to play, but he believes he can makes all the cuts and moves necessary to play.
Hamilton played well during the preseason, but he has never touched the ball in a regular-season game even though he was active in Week 17 last season.
Moore left early in the first quarter of last weekend's victory over the Eagles and hadn't practiced all week. Moore, who led New Orleans in receiving yards and touchdowns last season, has just two catches for 38 yards this season.
Despite a sore left shoulder, quarterback Drew Brees practiced all week and is listed as probable to play against the Bills.
