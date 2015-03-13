Saints trading WR Kenny Stills to Dolphins

Earlier this week NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Saints were open to trading nearly anyone on their roster. He wasn't kidding.
Following the Jimmy Grahamblockbuster with the Seahawks and the Ben Grubbs trade to Kansas City, general manager Mickey Loomis keeps dealing.
The newest trade is wide receiver Kenny Stills being shipped Friday to the Miami Dolphins for linebacker Dannell Ellerbe and a third-round pick, per Rapoport.
Yahoo! Sports first reported the news.
Stills, who turns just 23 in April, provides the Dolphins with a speedster who caught 63 passes for 931 yards and three touchdowns last season in New Orleans.
Acquiring the former fifth-round draft pick on his rookie deal was a prelude to Miami finally cutting ties with Mike Wallace to re-open cap space. The 'Fins dealt Wallace to the Vikes later in the day.
The Dolphins continue to re-make their roster after cutting a slew of veterans this offseason, signing Ndamukong Suh to a whopping deal and inking tight end Jordan Cameron on Thursday. Miami also still has a transition tag out on tight end Charles Clay and are trying to bring him back.
The swap is bit of a head-scratcher for the Saints who continue to dump offensive talent and takes another weapon away from Drew Brees. New Orleans added C.J. Spiller to a backfield with Mark Ingram and Khiry Robinson on Friday, indicating coach Sean Payton will focus on a bolstered ground-game in 2015.
Loomis said he wanted to add players on defense this offseason. Bringing in corner Brandon Browner and adding Ellerbe is a start, but the linebacker missed most of the 2014 season due to injury. Rapoport reports that Ellerbe has agreed to restructure his contract -- due more than $8.4 million in base salary in 2015 -- to help free up cap space in New Orleans.
The trade also gives the Saints two first-round picks, a second and two thirds in the upcoming NFL draft.
This offseason has been a wild, depressing ride for Saints fans that likely still has one or two more dips left.
