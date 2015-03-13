Around the NFL

Saints trading WR Kenny Stills to Dolphins

Published: Mar 13, 2015 at 06:01 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New Orleans Saints continue to churn their roster.

Earlier this week NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Saints were open to trading nearly anyone on their roster. He wasn't kidding.

Following the Jimmy Grahamblockbuster with the Seahawks and the Ben Grubbs trade to Kansas City, general manager Mickey Loomis keeps dealing.

The newest trade is wide receiver Kenny Stills being shipped Friday to the Miami Dolphins for linebacker Dannell Ellerbe and a third-round pick, per Rapoport.

Yahoo! Sports first reported the news.

Stills, who turns just 23 in April, provides the Dolphins with a speedster who caught 63 passes for 931 yards and three touchdowns last season in New Orleans.

Acquiring the former fifth-round draft pick on his rookie deal was a prelude to Miami finally cutting ties with Mike Wallace to re-open cap space. The 'Fins dealt Wallace to the Vikes later in the day.

The Dolphins continue to re-make their roster after cutting a slew of veterans this offseason, signing Ndamukong Suh to a whopping deal and inking tight end Jordan Cameron on Thursday. Miami also still has a transition tag out on tight end Charles Clay and are trying to bring him back.

The swap is bit of a head-scratcher for the Saints who continue to dump offensive talent and takes another weapon away from Drew Brees. New Orleans added C.J. Spiller to a backfield with Mark Ingram and Khiry Robinson on Friday, indicating coach Sean Payton will focus on a bolstered ground-game in 2015.

Loomis said he wanted to add players on defense this offseason. Bringing in corner Brandon Browner and adding Ellerbe is a start, but the linebacker missed most of the 2014 season due to injury. Rapoport reports that Ellerbe has agreed to restructure his contract -- due more than $8.4 million in base salary in 2015 -- to help free up cap space in New Orleans.

The trade also gives the Saints two first-round picks, a second and two thirds in the upcoming NFL draft.

This offseason has been a wild, depressing ride for Saints fans that likely still has one or two more dips left.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down DeMarco Murray's move to the Eagles and breaks down which teams have been wise in free agency. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Demarcus Lawrence: Jalen Hurts 'hasn't played the Cowboys yet, so we don't know how good he is'

Cowboys pass rusher Demarcus Lawrence doesn't want to hear the name Jalen Hurts. At least not until Sunday night, anyway, when Philly hosts Dallas in a crucial NFC East clash.

news

Jacoby Brissett hasn't 'lost trust' in himself despite three crushing interceptions in Browns losses

In each of Cleveland's losses, Jacoby Brissett has thrown a backbreaking interception, and they've all come within the final three minutes of regulation.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Cowboys' Jason Peters ready for return to Philly: Eagles fans 'pride themselves on being nasty'

Jason Peters spent more than a decade in Philadelphia, so he knows Eagles fans quite well and what he's in for this weekend in a highly anticipated showdown between NFC East rivals.

news

Colts sticking with rookie Bernhard Raimann at LT despite poor debut: 'He's got a lot of upside'

Bernhard Raimann's debut as a starter could've gone better, but the Colts aren't fazed by Raimann's showing, instead showing their support by keeping him in the lineup.

news

'No question' Cowboys LB Micah Parsons (groin) will play Sunday vs. Eagles

Despite a groin injury keeping him out of Wednesday's practice, Micah Parsons said there is "no question" he will play Sunday in his Cowboys' much-ballyhooed showdown with the undefeated Eagles.

news

Aaron Rodgers (thumb) sits out of Packers practice; LaFleur not concerned about QB's Sunday status

Aaron Rodgers said his thumb was sore from the final hit he took in the loss to the Giants. A day later, the QB is sitting out of Packers practice. Fear not, Packers fans: Matt LaFleur told reporters he isn't worried about Rodgers' status.

news

Week 6 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Ravens rookie LB David Ojabo (Achilles) returns to practice

The Ravens announced on Wednesday that rookie David Ojabo and fellow outside linebacker Tyus Bowser returned to practice.

news

Kickoff for Cardinals-Seahawks game on Sunday will be moved back if Mariners force Game 4 in ALDS vs. Astros

The league announced on Wednesday that, if necessary, the Cardinals-Seahawks game on Sunday would move from its originally scheduled 4:05 p.m. ET start to 5:30 p.m. ET if the Mariners force a Game 4 in Seattle in the American League Divisional Series.

news

Dak Prescott throws at practice, but Cowboys planning to start Cooper Rush vs. Eagles

While Dak Prescott is moving closer to returning to action for the Cowboys, coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that the team his preparing to start Cooper Rush vs. the Eagles in Week 6.

news

Raiders WR Davante Adams issued citation after postgame shove

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been charged with a city ordinance violation, according to a Kansas City (Missouri) Municipal Court public information officer.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE