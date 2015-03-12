Around the NFL

Saints trade guard Ben Grubbs to Chiefs

Published: Mar 12, 2015 at 07:12 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

New Orleans continues to dump salary and trade away some of their highest paid players.

The Saints announced Thursday they traded guard Ben Grubbs to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2015 fifth-round pick. Grubbs, who is coming off a mediocre season, was on the books for $6.5 million in salary with a $9.6 million cap in New Orleans.

While this move hardly sends the same shockwaves around the league as the Jimmy Graham trade, it is a telling decision from New Orleans. The Saints handed Grubbs a monster five-year deal only three seasons ago, and now are giving up on him. It was reported that Grubbs could be released at some point to create salary cap space, but Saints general manager Mickey Loomis found a willing taker for the 31-year-old.

Grubbs is no longer the difference maker he once was, but he upgrades a poor Kansas City interior line. The Chiefs were looking for starters up front and Grubbs qualifies, albeit at a high price. He's under contract through the 2016 season.

It's unclear whether this is the last big move the Saints will make with their guards. Six-time Pro Bowler Jahri Evans may have to take a pay cut to stay with the team. The Saints also received former Seahawks center Max Unger and a first-round pick back in exchange for Graham.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs continue to be aggressive despite being tight to the salary cap. Perhaps this will induce their long-expected release of wide receiver Dwayne Bowe.

