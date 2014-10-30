Saints top reeling Panthers in dominant road victory

Yes, Newton's pass protection was poor. But was it that much worse than Brees'? Many of Newton's worst throws were unforced errors. A poor deep pass to an open Kelvin Benjamin on the first drive of the game set the tone. Newton's incredible speed is back, and he used it to pick up 43 yards and a score on the ground. But his accuracy has been terrible the last three weeks after what was the best stretch of his career early in the season. He's still too streaky.