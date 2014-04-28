Saints' Tom Benson donates $5M to Steve Gleason's ALS project

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- NFL.com reported that New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson has given $5 million to Steve Gleason's ALS project. Gleason, a former Saints player famous for helping the team return to New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, has been suffering from ALS since 2011.
- New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick ran in the half marathon portion of the St. Jude Country Music Nashville Marathon and Half Marathon on Saturday, the Tennessean reported. He said he ran to support his fiancee Linda Holliday.
- The San Jose Mercury News reported that NFL players are finding increased scrutiny in the age of social media. The Mercury News also looked at how NFL teams are challenged to find good mentors for players.
- Buffalo Bills owner Mary Wilson hosted a sports day for more than 250 girls at the team's training facility, the Buffalo News reported.
- Pro Football Talk reported that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will address the NBA/Donald Sterling issue during next month's ownership meetings.
- The Albuquerque Journal wrote about U.S. Senator Tom Udall, who said his youth concussion bill passed committees in Washington recently.
- The Meriden Record Journal reported that expanded concussion legislation passed the Connecticut House and heads to the Senate.
- The Hartford Courant reported that a bill would create a concussion education plan for coaches, players and parents.
- KCBD-TV in Lubbock, Texas, looked at the SaccadoMeter, which measures concussions by using eye movement.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor