Saints' Tom Benson donates $5M to Steve Gleason's ALS project

Published: Apr 28, 2014 at 05:35 AM
Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • NFL.com reported that New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson has given $5 million to Steve Gleason's ALS project. Gleason, a former Saints player famous for helping the team return to New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, has been suffering from ALS since 2011.
  • Pro Football Talk reported that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will address the NBA/Donald Sterling issue during next month's ownership meetings.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

