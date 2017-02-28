Saints to release Jairus Byrd when free agency begins

When Byrd entered free agency following the 2013 season, he was one of the most highly coveted players on the market -- including being listed as the No. 1 available on Around the NFL's top 101 free agents that offseason. He was later named the biggest free-agent flop by Around the NFL following the 2014 season. Byrd signed a six-year contract with the Saints with $28 million in guaranteed money to come to New Orleans.