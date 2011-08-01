Saints to ink injury-plagued LB Ingram to one-year deal

The New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms with veteran linebacker Clint Ingram on a one-year deal, *The Times-Picayune* reported Monday, citing KZTK-FM radio.
Ingram told the radio station via text message that he plans to sign his contract and join the Saints.
New Orleans is giving Ingram another shot after signing him to a one-year pact in 2010, only to see the 6-foot-2, 240-pounder open the season on the physically unable to perform list and miss all last year with a knee injury.
Ingram, 28, first injured the knee in 2009 as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense, undergoing microfracture surgery. He has played four seasons in the league, all with the Jaguars from 2006 to 2009. He started 46 games during that span, with 159 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble.
The newspaper reports that the Saints initially saw Ingram as potential replacement for Scott Fujita, who signed with the Cleveland Browns before the 2009 season.
The Saints on Monday were still trying to sign their top overall draft pick, defensive end Cam Jordan, who was taken No. 24 overall out of California.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.