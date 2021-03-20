Saints to forfeit 2022 sixth-round pick, pay $700K fine for violations of league COVID protocols

The NFL has issued financial and competitive disciplinary action to the New Orleans Saints for violating league COVID protocols during the 2020 season.

The Saints will forfeit a 2022 sixth-round pick and pay a $700,000 fine as a result of the team's violations of NFL and NFLPA COVID protocols, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

The Saints were repeat offenders last season having already received two separate disciplinary actions from the league.