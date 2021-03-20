Around the NFL

Saints to forfeit 2022 sixth-round pick, pay $700K fine for violations of league COVID protocols

Published: Mar 20, 2021 at 11:48 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The NFL has issued financial and competitive disciplinary action to the New Orleans Saints for violating league COVID protocols during the 2020 season.

The Saints will forfeit a 2022 sixth-round pick and pay a $700,000 fine as a result of the team's violations of NFL and NFLPA COVID protocols, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

The Saints were repeat offenders last season having already received two separate disciplinary actions from the league.

Early in the season, the Saints and the Raiders were fined $250,000 each for failure to follow proper face-covering protocol during their Week 2 clash on Monday Night Football (coaches Sean Payton and Jon Gruden fined $100,000 each). The Saints were then fined $500,000 for their maskless locker room celebration following their Week 9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL free agency: Saturday roundup of latest news, buzz

The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting veteran pass-rusher Melvin Ingram for a visit this upcoming week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Raiders fined $800K for COVID violations during '20 season, keep sixth-round pick upon appeal

The Las Vegas Raiders were fined $800,000 for COVID violations by the league, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. The Raiders' sixth-round pick -- initially taken away during the season -- has been reinstated upon appeal.
news

Bears sign CB Desmond Trufant to one-year deal

Chicago is signing veteran corner ﻿Desmond Trufant﻿ to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Miami Dolphins release former first-round pick Isaiah Wilson 

The Miami Dolphins are releasing Isaiah Wilson just three days after officially acquiring the second-year tackle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Texans signing former Pro Bowl RB Phillip Lindsay to 1-year, $3.25M deal

Colorado is no longer Phillip Lindsay's football home. The former Pro Bowl RB is signing a one-year, $3.25 million deal with the Texans, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

2021 NFL Draft: Every team's full set of picks

The NFL released the official order for the 2021 draft on Friday. Here are each team's full set of picks for this year's event.
news

Seahawks re-signing RB Chris Carson to two-year, $14.6M deal

Chris Carson's time as a free agent is over. His tenure with the Seahawks is not. The standout RB is signing a two-year deal worth up to $14.625 million to remain in Seattle, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Matthew Stafford excited to play for contender, 'going to do everything I can' to lead Rams to success

New Rams QB Matthew Stafford spoke Friday about how he's adjusting to Los Angeles and life as a QB on a playoff-contending team.
news

New QB Jared Goff on Lions: 'I don't see it as a rebuild at all'

Jared Goff was officially introduced as a new member of the Lions on Friday, and the veteran quarterback told reporters he does not view his Detroit as a team starting from scratch.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Friday roundup of latest news, buzz

Days after signing journeyman signal-caller ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿ to a one-year deal, the Texans swung a trade Friday for Bengals quarterback ﻿Ryan Finley. Plus, other moves we're monitoring around the NFL on Friday.
news

JuJu Smith-Schuster agrees to one-year deal to return to Pittsburgh Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster is returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal, NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti reported Friday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport adds the deal is worth $8 million.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW