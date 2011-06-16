Saints TE Lorenzen, other fringe players survive during lockout

After work, he would go straight to the gym to resume his training, which is one thing on which Lorenzen gladly spends money. He considers it an investment in his future, so he doesn't hesitate to pay for a membership at a local yoga studio, for example, that he visits regularly with Daniel and a few other teammates. He also has saved most of his NFL earnings from the past two seasons, which included about $100,000 in 2009, when he spent the entire season on New Orleans' practice squad, benefiting from a few extra weeks in the postseason as the club won its first Super Bowl.