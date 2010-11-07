Saints take care of business, rout Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Drew Brees threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns, Jabari Greer returned an interception for a touchdown, and the New Orleans Saints became the latest team to shut down Carolina's NFL-worst offense in a 34-3 victory over the banged-up Panthers on Sunday.
The Saints (6-3) overcame the loss of tight end Jeremy Shockey to a rib injury after his touchdown catch to keep pace in the competitive NFC South. Rookie tight end Jimmy Graham caught his first NFL TD in Shockey's absence, and New Orleans held Carolina to 195 yards.
Things just keep getting worse for the Panthers (1-7). They lost quarterback Matt Moore and running back Jonathan Stewart to first-half injuries. Rookie QB Jimmy Clausen was later benched, and the Panthers finished with just 195 yards in total offense.