Saints take care of business, rout Panthers

Published: Nov 07, 2010 at 08:16 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Drew Brees threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns, Jabari Greer returned an interception for a touchdown, and the New Orleans Saints became the latest team to shut down Carolina's NFL-worst offense in a 34-3 victory over the banged-up Panthers on Sunday.

The Saints (6-3) overcame the loss of tight end Jeremy Shockey to a rib injury after his touchdown catch to keep pace in the competitive NFC South. Rookie tight end Jimmy Graham caught his first NFL TD in Shockey's absence, and New Orleans held Carolina to 195 yards.

Things just keep getting worse for the Panthers (1-7). They lost quarterback Matt Moore and running back Jonathan Stewart to first-half injuries. Rookie QB Jimmy Clausen was later benched, and the Panthers finished with just 195 yards in total offense.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL sends memo to remaining playoff teams regarding updated COVID testing cadence

In preparation for this weekend's Divisional Round matchups, the NFL has issued a statement to the remaining eight postseason teams regarding the updated cadence for COVID-19 testing.
news

Ravens part ways with DC Don 'Wink' Martindale

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh released a statement on Friday announcing the team has parted ways with defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale.
news

49ers' Nick Bosa clears concussion protocols, set to play vs. Packers in Divisional Round

49ers pass rusher ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ has cleared concussion protocols and is set to play versus the Packers in the Divisional Round.
news

Michael F. Florio's 2021 fantasy football lessons learned

Michael F. Florio breaks down what he learned from the 2021 fantasy football season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW