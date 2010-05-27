Saints switch Jenkins to free safety while Sharper rehabs left knee

Published: May 27, 2010 at 06:23 AM

METAIRIE, La. -– Malcolm Jenkins, the New Orleans Saints' first-round draft pick in 2009, has been moved from cornerback to free safety, coach Sean Payton said after an organized team activity Thursday.

Darren Sharper, 34, is the Saints' starting free safety, but moving Jenkins there clearly is insurance in case the veteran has problems with his surgically repaired knee. It also allows the team to groom Jenkins to one day take over Sharper's spot.

Photo gallery: Saints at OTAs

» Saints at OTAs
» More minicamp galleries

Sharper had minor microfracture surgery on his left knee following the Super Bowl, but Payton said earlier this month that the safety is expected to be ready for training camp in July.

Jenkins started six of 14 games at cornerback last season when starters Tracy Porter and Jabari Greer went down with injuries. Jenkins finished with 55 tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception.

New Orleans drafted Florida State cornerback Patrick Robinson in the first round last month -- a move that triggered speculation the team could move Jenkins to safety.

Payton also said Thursday that he isn't sure if restricted free agents Pierre Thomas and Jammal Brown will participate in mandatory minicamp June 4-6 after each skipped three voluntary OTAs this week.

Brown, an offensive tackle, hasn't attended any voluntary workouts, and there's a chance he could be traded before the season starts. Brown missed last season because of a hip injury and was replaced by Jermon Bushrod, who played well and currently is the starting left tackle.

Thomas, the Saints' leading rusher last season, has participated in the team's offseason conditioning program, but he didn't show up for this week's first round of OTAs.

Payton added that he wouldn't comment on either player's contract status or project when or if each would return.

Restricted free agents Lance Moore, a wide receiver, and Roman Harper, a safety, did participate in OTAs even though they are unsigned.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

NFL quarterback relocations: How will Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan and others fare on new teams?

Several big-name quarterbacks have been on the move this offseason, including nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson. How will these QBs fare with new teams? David Carr examines the relocations of seven signal-callers, providing 2022 stat projections and analysis.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Ideal top two picks for every team

Could the Lions come away from Round 1 with a QB (Malik Willis) and a pass rusher (Boye Mafe)? Chad Reuter projects the ideal top two picks for all 32 teams in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Move the Sticks Podcast: Rebuilding the Lions, Best Day 2 Players in the Draft & Answering Listener Questions

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW