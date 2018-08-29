Saints still figuring out Marcus Davenport's role on D

"I think that's still to be determined," Allen said, via Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune. "Certainly, we didn't draft him just to be a situational pass rusher. We drafted this guy to be an every-down player, so that's what we're working to do, to try to get him ready to do that. We'll continue to put him in those situations, and hopefully he'll be ready to answer the challenge."