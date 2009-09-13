Saints starting LT Bushrod leaves game with right leg injury

NEW ORLEANS -- Saints starting left tackle Jermon Bushrod injured his right leg during the second quarter of New Orleans' home game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Bushrod, in his third season, was making his first NFL start because Jammal Brown has been sidelined for weeks by a sports hernia and hip injury.
A 2007 fourth-round draft choice out of Towson, Bushrod had to be helped off the field, putting little weight on his right leg. He was replaced by Zach Strief.
