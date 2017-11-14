Saints signing running back Jonathan Williams

Now, he's joining the league's third-best rushing attack, becoming the third part of a backfield powered by the bullish Mark Ingram and versatile rookie Alvin Kamara. Together, the two have combined to rush for 1,089 yards in the first nine games of the season, bringing a welcome balance to the league's second-ranked offense. Williams won't get a large share of the carries, but adds depth to one of the Saints' most important position groups.