Saints signing former Steelers LB Anthony Chickillo

Anthony Chickillo is getting a restart in the NFC.
The former Steelers linebacker has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.
Just 14 months ago, Chickillo signed a two-year extension with Pittsburgh. But he was released this past spring after a forgettable 2019 campaign in which he missed five games because of injury and a brief stay on the Commissioner's Exempt List.
The sixth-year outside linebacker has 97 career tackles and 7.5 sacks in 65 career games, mostly as a reserve. He joins one of the league's better rosters in the Saints, although there should be opportunity to earn playing time among their linebacking corps.