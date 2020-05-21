Saints signing former Steelers LB Anthony Chickillo

Anthony Chickillo is getting a restart in the NFC.

The former Steelers linebacker has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

Just 14 months ago, Chickillo signed a two-year extension with Pittsburgh. But he was released this past spring after a forgettable 2019 campaign in which he missed five games because of injury and a brief stay on the Commissioner's Exempt List.