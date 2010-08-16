Saints sign veteran RB Betts to one-year deal

The New Orleans Saints have signed free-agent running back Ladell Betts to a one-year deal, according to a league source.
Betts' deal includes a $755,000 base salary, a $50,000 signing bonus and a chance to earn a total of about $1 million with incentives, according to a league source.
The Saints were pursuing another running back after backup Lynell Hamilton tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee against the Patriots last Thursday, ending his season.
Betts, a nine-year veteran, will now backup Pierre Thomas and Reggie Bush. The former Redskins RB rushed for 1,154 yards in 2006. He worked out for the Saints two weeks ago -- before Hamilton got hurt -- but wasn't signed.
The other two running backs on New Orleans' roster are P.J. Hill, a second-year pro who was on the practice squad for part of 2009, and Chris Ivory, an undrafted rookie.