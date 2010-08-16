Saints sign veteran RB Betts to one-year deal

Published: Aug 16, 2010 at 12:16 PM

The New Orleans Saints have signed free-agent running back Ladell Betts to a one-year deal, according to a league source.

Betts' deal includes a $755,000 base salary, a $50,000 signing bonus and a chance to earn a total of about $1 million with incentives, according to a league source.

The Saints were pursuing another running back after backup Lynell Hamilton tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee against the Patriots last Thursday, ending his season.

Betts, a nine-year veteran, will now backup Pierre Thomas and Reggie Bush. The former Redskins RB rushed for 1,154 yards in 2006. He worked out for the Saints two weeks ago -- before Hamilton got hurt -- but wasn't signed.

The other two running backs on New Orleans' roster are P.J. Hill, a second-year pro who was on the practice squad for part of 2009, and Chris Ivory, an undrafted rookie.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets LB C.J. Mosley on QB Zach Wilson's 4-INT day: 'I know he will bounce back'

Week 2 was a rough one for rookie QB Zach Wilson. His teammate, LB C.J. Mosley, believes the Jets' first-round pick will come back even stronger after throwing four interceptions against the Patriots.
news

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan explains why Trey Lance had zero snaps in win over Eagles

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance played zero snaps Sunday vs. the Eagles. Kyle Shanahan offered an explanation for Lance's lack of playing time.
news

Aaron Rodgers after Packers' blowout win: Nice to 'get the trolls off our backs'

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers looked like their normal selves in a 35-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Monday night.
news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Cardinals, Raiders rise; Seahawks slip

Two weeks into the 2021 NFL season, movement abounds in Dan Hanzus' Power Rankings. Did the Cardinals or Raiders crack the top 10?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW