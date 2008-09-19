Saints sign veteran Harrington to be third QB

"When I say it's going to be a great fit, I think it's in all areas," Harrington said. "You've got the weapons, so you're going to win some games. You've got a great coach who knows how to use them and you've got two great quarterbacks here. ... That's the biggest thing for me now is just to take a step back, get my feet under me and learn the best that I can. See what it's like to be on a team that wins some games."