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Saints sign rookie Pressley

Published: Jul 15, 2008 at 12:23 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -The New Orleans Saints signed fifth-round draft choice DeMario Pressley to a three-year contract Tuesday.

Pressley, a defensive tackle out of North Carolina State, is the first of the Saints' six draft picks to agree to contract terms.

"DeMario is a player that our scouts and coaches were very impressed with coming out of college," general manager Mickey Loomis said. "We think he fits well in our defense and expect him to perform at a high level in our program."

Pressley, a 6-foot-3, 301-pound native of Greensboro, N.C., was the first of the Saints' two fifth-round selection, picked 144th overall. Pressley started 31 of 42 games for the Wolf Pack, finishing his college career with 145 tackles, 4 1/2 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Meanwhile, the Saints waived wide receiver Titus Ryan, leaving the number of players on the active roster at the NFL maximum of 80.

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