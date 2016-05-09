Saints sign No. 12 overall pick Sheldon Rankins

The New Orleans Saints struck a four-year deal with their first-round pick Sheldon Rankins on Monday, the team announced. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Rankins' contract is worth $12.8 million.
The defensive tackle recorded 133 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss and 18 sacks in 46 games at Louisville. Rankins likely will be in a position battle with John Jenkins to play along with Nick Fairley on the interior of the Saints' D-line.
New Orleans also announced the signings of second-round wide receiver Michael Thomas and seventh-round running back Daniel Lasco.