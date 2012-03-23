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Saints sign LB Chamberlain to three-year contract

Published: Mar 23, 2012 at 12:52 PM

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Saints have signed free agent linebacker Chris Chamberlain to a three-year contract.

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The 6-foot-1, 238-pound Chamberlain was originally picked by the St. Louis Rams in the seventh round (228th overall) of the 2008 draft. In four seasons in St. Louis, the former University of Tulsa standout appeared in 59 games with 19 starts. He had 112 tackles, 70 solo, two sacks, one interception, three passes defensed and one forced fumble, while contributing extensively on special teams with 73 stops.

His most active season was last year, starting 13 of the 16 games he appeared in at weakside linebacker and finishing fourth on the Rams with a career-high 84 tackles, 51 solo, two sacks, one interception, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and seven special teams stops.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

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