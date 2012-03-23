Saints sign LB Chamberlain to three-year contract

The 6-foot-1, 238-pound Chamberlain was originally picked by the St. Louis Rams in the seventh round (228th overall) of the 2008 draft. In four seasons in St. Louis, the former University of Tulsa standout appeared in 59 games with 19 starts. He had 112 tackles, 70 solo, two sacks, one interception, three passes defensed and one forced fumble, while contributing extensively on special teams with 73 stops.