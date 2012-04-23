Saints sign K Kasay for another season

METAIRIE, La. (AP) - New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says the club has signed 42-year-old place kicker John Kasay to a one-year contract.
The Saints brought Kasay in during the 2011 preseason after Garrett Hartley hurt his leg. Hartley remains with the club and is healthy again, but the addition of Kasay, who turns 43 on Oct. 27, means there will be competition in training camp.
Playing in all 16 of the Saints' 2011 regular season games, Kasay hit 28 of 34 field goal attempts with a long of 53 yards. He also made all 63 extra-point kicks he attempted.
Kasay has appeared in 301 regular season games, successfully converting 461 of 563 (81.9 percent) field goal attempts in his 21-year career. His 1,970 points scored ranks eighth in NFL history.