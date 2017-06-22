Around the NFL

Saints sign first-rounder pick OT Ryan Ramczyk

Published: Jun 22, 2017 at 09:25 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New Orleans Saints locked up their second first-round pick on Thursday.

The team announced the four-year contract with offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk. As with all first-round selections, the deal comes with a team option for a fifth season.

The 6-foot-6, 314-pound tackle was the 32nd pick in the draft, a selection obtained from the New England Patriots in the Brandin Cooks trade. He played just one season at Wisconsin after transferring from Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Ramczyk could be thrust into the starting lineup for the Saints from the jump after Terron Armstead suffered a torn labrum in his shoulder and is out four to six months.

Ramczyk is coming off a hip injury of his own, which caused him to miss some team work this offseason.

In light of Armstead's injury, the Ramczyk selection now seems fortuitous after the Saints had apparently targeted linebacker Reuben Foster with the 32nd selection before the San Francisco 49ers swooped in to snag the Alabama product.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nyheim Hines, Colts agree to three-year, $18.6 million extension

Indianapolis isn't done extending its key players. Next up for a new deal: ﻿Nyheim Hines﻿. The Colts and Hines have agreed to a three-year, $18.6 million extension, Tom Pelissero reports. The new deal includes $12 million in guaranteed money.
news

Austin Ekeler (hamstring) returns to practice, questionable for Chargers' game against Washington

﻿Austin Ekeler﻿'s status saw an upgrade Friday, but he's still not entirely certain for Sunday. The Chargers running back is questionable for Los Angeles' game against Washington, according to the team's Friday injury report.
news

Cowboys RT La'el Collins suspended five games for violation of substance-abuse policy

Dallas Cowboys starting offensive tackle La'El Collins has been suspended by the NFL for five games due to violation of the NFL Policy and Program of Substances of Abuse.
news

Browns WR Odell Beckham (knee) listed as questionable vs. Chiefs

Browns WR ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ Jr. (knee) is listed as questionable heading into Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. 
news

Penei Sewell spending most of practice at left tackle in place of injured Taylor Decker

﻿Taylor Decker﻿'s status "doesn't look real good" for Detroit's season-opening game against San Francisco, which means the Lions need to put together a contingency plan.
news

Washington placing WR Curtis Samuel (groin) on injured reserve

The Washington Football Team will be without receiver Curtis Samuel to start the season. Coach Ron Rivera announced Friday that Samuel would be placed on injured reserve due to a groin injury.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (knee) questionable to play vs. Broncos

Saquon Barkley continues to trend toward playing in the Giants' season opener versus the Denver Broncos. Barkley was listed as questionable on New York's final injury report after his third limited practice of the week.
news

Lions bring back former long snapper Don Muhlbach as special assistant

The Lions are bringing longtime former long snapper Don Muhlbach back in the fold as a special assistant, the team announced Friday. Muhlbach will support general manager Brad Holmes, president and CEO Rod Wood and coach Dan Campbell in his new role.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Sept. 10

Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder will be out for the season opener versus the Carolina Panthers, coach Robert Saleh told reporters Friday. 
news

Cam Newton on being released by Patriots: 'I was going to be a distraction'

Cam Newton shared his side of the story a week after being released by the New England Patriots in favor of rookie QB Mac Jones. 
news

Bruce Arians: Rob Gronkowski 'in the best shape he's been in, in a few years'

In one game in 2021, ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ already looks better than he did at any point in 2020. The 32-year-old tight end looked like he was in 2015 form in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 31-29 win over the Dallas Cowboys. 
news

Ravens adding another RB to the mix, signing Latavius Murray

With Ravens running back Gus Edwards out for the season with an ACL injury, former Saints running back Latavius Murray is expected to sign with Baltimore, according to Ian Rapoport. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW