Saints sign first-rounder pick OT Ryan Ramczyk

The team announced the four-year contract with offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk. As with all first-round selections, the deal comes with a team option for a fifth season.
The 6-foot-6, 314-pound tackle was the 32nd pick in the draft, a selection obtained from the New England Patriots in the Brandin Cooks trade. He played just one season at Wisconsin after transferring from Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
Ramczyk could be thrust into the starting lineup for the Saints from the jump after Terron Armstead suffered a torn labrum in his shoulder and is out four to six months.
Ramczyk is coming off a hip injury of his own, which caused him to miss some team work this offseason.
In light of Armstead's injury, the Ramczyk selection now seems fortuitous after the Saints had apparently targeted linebacker Reuben Foster with the 32nd selection before the San Francisco 49ers swooped in to snag the Alabama product.