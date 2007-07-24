Saints sign DT Clancy

NEW ORLEANS -- Veteran defensive tackle Kendrick Clancy signed a three-year contract with the New Orleans Saints after playing for Arizona last year.
The 6-foot-1, 305-pound former Ole Miss lineman has started 26 games over the past two seasons for the Cardinals and the New York Giants.
"He will improve our depth," general manager Mickey Loomis said. "A player of his experience is a welcome addition to our club."
In 11 games in 2006, Clancy had 37 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.
Clancy, a native of Tuscaloosa, Ala., was Pittsburgh's third-round pick in the 2000 draft and spent his first five seasons with the Steelers.