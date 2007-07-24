 Skip to main content
Advertising

Saints sign DT Clancy

Published: Jul 24, 2007 at 07:52 AM

NEW ORLEANS -- Veteran defensive tackle Kendrick Clancy signed a three-year contract with the New Orleans Saints after playing for Arizona last year.

The 6-foot-1, 305-pound former Ole Miss lineman has started 26 games over the past two seasons for the Cardinals and the New York Giants.

"He will improve our depth," general manager Mickey Loomis said. "A player of his experience is a welcome addition to our club."

In 11 games in 2006, Clancy had 37 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

Clancy, a native of Tuscaloosa, Ala., was Pittsburgh's third-round pick in the 2000 draft and spent his first five seasons with the Steelers.

Meanwhile, the Saints released rookie long snapper Pat MacDonald, who signed with the Saints as a free agent in April.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2024 NFL Scouting Combine stock up/stock down, Day 1: Braden Fiske, Dallas Turner sizzle

Who boosted their draft stock and who took a step in the wrong direction on the first day of workouts at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine? Chad Reuter provides a stock report from Indianapolis.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Combine fantasy preview

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are joined by LaQuan Jones for another episode of the podcast.
news

Vikings inform RB Alexander Mattison he is being released

After one season leading the Vikings' rushing attack, Alexander Mattison will be moving on from Minnesota. The Vikings have informed Mattison that they are releasing him, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.
news

Steelers GM Omar Khan: 'I have full faith' in QB Kenny Pickett, but still open to 'competition in the room'

Speaking at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, Steelers general manager Omar Khan spoke on the state of the quarterback room in Pittsburgh, expressing that he has "full faith" in Kenny Pickett, but also is interested in bringing in competition, hopefully in the form of Mason Rudolph, who was with the team in 2023.