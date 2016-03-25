Around the NFL

Saints sign Craig Robertson, match offer to Josh Hill

Published: Mar 25, 2016 at 09:55 AM

The New Orleans Saints have added another new face to their revamped linebacker unit.

New Orleans signed free-agent linebacker Craig Robertson to a three-year deal, the team announced Friday.

Robertson joins James Laurinaitis and Nate Stupar as new additions to the Saints' revamped linebacker corps. Robertson posted 315 tackles, four sacks and six interceptions in four seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

In addition, the Saints matched the offer sheet Josh Hillsigned with the Chicago Bears earlier this week.

Hill's departure was viewed as inevitable once the Saints signed Coby Fleener in free agency. The fourth-year tight end was on our Making the Leap list last offseason, but ended up having a disappointing 16-catch season for just 120 yards, and was beat out on the depth chart by Benjamin Watson.

Friday marks the end of a busy work week in New Orleans with coach Sean Payton agreeing to an extension and roster moves on both sides of the ball. Will the Saints, who haven't won a playoff game since 2013, make more moves in free agency?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud leads FG drive, shows improvement in preseason loss to Dolphins

Texans QB C.J. Stroud finished 7-of-12 passing for 60 yards in four drives against Miami. The rookie was pressured just twice on 12 dropbacks and picked up three first downs via the pass, all on Houston's lone first-half scoring drive.
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Saturday's games

Tank Bigsby and the Jaguars ran over the Lions on Saturday afternoon in the first of 11 contests. NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Giants' Brian Daboll on Sterling Shepard's return, first catch since ACL tear: 'It was good for him'

Among the other promising moments the Giants offense exhibited in Friday's preseason contest was the 2023 debut of Sterling Shepard, marking the wide receiver's first game action since suffering a season-ending ACL injury last September.
news

Falcons first-round RB Bijan Robinson dazzles in preseason debut

On his first preseason carry, Falcons RB Bijan Robinson gained 12 yards, a first down and showed just what all the hype has been about. 
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Friday's doubleheader

Daniel Jones and the starting offense looked sensational in the Giants' win over the Panthers, while Bijan Robinson and the Falcons offered up plenty of reason for optimism in a tie with the Bengals. 
news

Bryce Young-led Panthers offense gets just three points as offensive line struggles mount

Rookie QB Bryce Young was hit and harassed often in his two drives, leading Carolina to just three points in the process against the host New York Giants on Friday night. 
news

Ravens sign pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney to one-year deal

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Friday they have reached a deal with Clowney. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Clowney's deal is for one season.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dak Prescott: Cowboys' camp fights show team is 'nobody's little brother'

Th Cowboys' intrasquad scuffle this week might have caused a ruckus outside the locker room, but inside, both the offense and defense said the altercations portend big things in 2023.
news

Commanders name Sam Howell starting quarterback for 2023 season

﻿Sam Howell﻿ has been named the Washington Commanders' starting quarterback for the 2023 NFL season. Commanders coach Ron Rivera made the announcement Friday morning.
news

Browns' Kevin Stefanski backs kicker Cade York despite latest field goal misses

Cleveland Browns kicker ﻿Cade York﻿ has been under the microscope after an up-and-down rookie season and some preseason flubs.