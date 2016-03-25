Saints sign Craig Robertson, match offer to Josh Hill

New Orleans signed free-agent linebacker Craig Robertson to a three-year deal, the team announced Friday.
Robertson joins James Laurinaitis and Nate Stupar as new additions to the Saints' revamped linebacker corps. Robertson posted 315 tackles, four sacks and six interceptions in four seasons with the Cleveland Browns.
In addition, the Saints matched the offer sheet Josh Hillsigned with the Chicago Bears earlier this week.
Hill's departure was viewed as inevitable once the Saints signed Coby Fleener in free agency. The fourth-year tight end was on our Making the Leap list last offseason, but ended up having a disappointing 16-catch season for just 120 yards, and was beat out on the depth chart by Benjamin Watson.
Friday marks the end of a busy work week in New Orleans with coach Sean Payton agreeing to an extension and roster moves on both sides of the ball. Will the Saints, who haven't won a playoff game since 2013, make more moves in free agency?