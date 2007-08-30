Saints shut out Dolphins, 7-0

Palko, trying to hang on as the third quarterback, was 6-of-11 for 27 yards, was intercepted once and had a lot of trouble with the exchange from center. On one drive in the fourth quarter, he mishandled one snap under center and another from the shot gun on a fourth-down play that gave Miami the ball on the New Orleans 43. On the next drive, he fumbled a snap that was recovered by Miami on the Saints 41.