Saints show they should be considered among the NFL's best

We might know something more about New Orleans in two weeks, when it comes off a bye to play the New York Giants, who should be 5-0 after playing the Oakland Raiders next week. New Orleans and New York's NFC team are arguably the top two in the conference, if not the league, after the first quarter of the season. The game will be big for more than just the hype of two undefeated teams playing one another -- especially for this upgraded Saints defense.