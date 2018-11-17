Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Eagles in a fight for their lives

For the Saints, Sunday's matchup presents a viable chance to extend their winning streak to nine games. New Orleans' high-powered offense, which ranks first in scoring, will be a quite a challenge for the Eagles, who rank 16th overall in defense and 23rd against the pass. If Drew Brees has his way Sunday, the Saints could become the first team of the Super Bowl era to amass six 40-plus point games in the first 10 games of a season, per NFL Research.