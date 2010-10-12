Saints set to face surprising Buccaneers

Published: Oct 12, 2010 at 02:47 PM

Drew Brees has not been sharp.

(Greg Trott / Associated Press)

The storyline
The Bucs are quietly 3-1, and ahead of the Super Bowl champ Saints in the NFC South. New Orleans is not getting takeaways at anywhere close to last year's rate, while the Bucs are thriving on key ones.

Why you should watch
Is the Saints' offense really this mediocre? Could Drew Brees put together another poor performance? Tampa Bay quarterback Josh Freeman looks like a born leader/winner.

Did you know?
In nine career starts against the Bucs, Brees has a 100 passer rating. ... New Orleans' Lance Moore has seven receiving touchdowns in his last seven games against NFC South opponents. ... When Cadillac Williams has at least 22 carries in a game, the Bucs are 13-0. ... Tampa Bay's Aqib Talib has an interception in three consecutive games.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL announces international home marketing area teams and markets

Following ratification by the International Committee today, the NFL announced that 18 teams have been granted access to 26 International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA) across eight different countries.
news

Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium named host site for Super Bowl LVIII in 2024

Las Vegas has been named the host city for the NFL's biggest game in 2024, Raiders owner Mark Davis announced Tuesday.
news

NFL QB Index, Week 15: Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers MVP race? Kyler Murray, Justin Herbert still viable

In this edition of the QB Index, Gregg Rosenthal says Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers currently headline the NFL MVP race, but two young guns could swoop in and steal the hardware with a hot finish. Check out the full quarterback rankings, 1-32.
news

NFL owners approve HC interviews during last two weeks of season

NFL owners passed a resolution Wednesday that interviews for vacant head coaching positions in the NFL can commence over the final two weeks of the regular season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW