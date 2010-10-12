Saints set to face surprising Buccaneers

Drew Brees has not been sharp.
(Greg Trott / Associated Press)
The storyline
The Bucs are quietly 3-1, and ahead of the Super Bowl champ Saints in the NFC South. New Orleans is not getting takeaways at anywhere close to last year's rate, while the Bucs are thriving on key ones.
Why you should watch
Is the Saints' offense really this mediocre? Could Drew Brees put together another poor performance? Tampa Bay quarterback Josh Freeman looks like a born leader/winner.
Did you know?
In nine career starts against the Bucs, Brees has a 100 passer rating. ... New Orleans' Lance Moore has seven receiving touchdowns in his last seven games against NFC South opponents. ... When Cadillac Williams has at least 22 carries in a game, the Bucs are 13-0. ... Tampa Bay's Aqib Talib has an interception in three consecutive games.