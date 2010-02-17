Saints seemingly had perfect calls at most crucial of times

Much of Payton's superior coaching day have been well chronicled, from throwing the replay flag on the two-point conversion, to the onside kick to start the second half, to the decision to go for it on fourth down at the goal line late in the first half. But that's only a part of the picture. Payton and Williams also changed the entire mindset and culture of that organization, with the Super Bowl win crystallizing their influence in that regard. From the moment they arrived in Florida, Payton kept delivering the same message to his charges, telling them this Super Bowl scenario was a coach's dream come true: "To be the underdogs, but to have the better team." His players used that chip to their advantage, and come Sunday exemplified it.