Around the NFL

Saints coach Sean Payton expects QB competition between Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill

Published: Mar 16, 2021 at 01:23 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

With the help of Drew Brees﻿, the New Orleans Saints turned the page at quarterback this week.

Next on the under-center agenda: determining who will be the starter. For now, Saints coach Sean Payton is steadfast in his stance on the future at quarterback. It's going to be a competition between the recently re-signed Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill﻿, no matter who else might end up coming into the fold.

"I think we are. I think we are," Payton told Dan Patrick when asked if he was set at the position during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show. "And look, there will be a few calls we make, but our goal coming into this offseason was to obviously re-sign Jameis. Taysom played for us in four games last year. And let those guys go to work, and I'm excited about it. I'm excited about those two. Now, there are a few things that may still be out there, but I see those two competing for the position."

Hill has drawn plenty of attention from New Orleans for his versatility, appearing on special teams and playing a hybrid role of a gadget type of player and also a bit of traditional quarterback when the Saints were in need of a replacement for Brees. With Brees now retired, Hill's viability as a full-time starter seems less appealing, while Winston's upside remains intriguing.

Payton likes both for different reasons, and also one key commonality.

"I like Taysom because he loves football, and I like Jameis because he loves football, and those guys are fun to be around," Payton said when pressed on his affinity for using Hill in various situations.

Hill got the job last season because of his experience. After all, Winston hadn't even been in New Orleans for a full calendar year, and the Saints were still in the thick of a race for the conference's top seed. But when Hill's limitations led to the Saints losing in an upset against the lowly Eagles, his warts rose to the forefront, leading some to wonder whether he was really anything more than the perfect wrinkle for Payton's offense.

Winston, meanwhile, saw sparse playing time but carries with him the physical ability that once led him to be selected first overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If one were to project a future long-term starter, the logical answer would be Winston, provided he grows out of his penchant for making crushing mistakes with the football.

"Those two are going to be sitting there," Payton said. "Obviously I've told both of them 'hey, it's gonna be, the two of you are going to compete for this position.' And they understand it. They'll come in, we've already had a chance to see both of them to some degree. I think last year was important for us, relative to Jameis. We had had Taysom in the building, but it gave us a year to evaluate (Jameis) and it also gave him a year to evaluate us. And I think that was important."

Apparently, Winston's evaluation was enough to convince him to re-up with the Saints. We'll learn this summer whether their evaluation and his progression are enough to earn him the starting job.

Related Content

news

Las Vegas Raiders cutting C Rodney Hudson after six seasons

The Las Vegas Raiders have another hole to fill along the offensive line. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Raiders are releasing center Rodney Hudson, per a source informed of the situation.
news

Saints among teams expressing interest in CB Richard Sherman

The New Orleans Saints are among the teams expressing interest in free-agent cornerback ﻿Richard Sherman﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the situation.
news

Jaguars signing CB Shaquill Griffin to three-year, $44.5M deal

Urban Meyer's club made its biggest splash yet. Ian Rapoport reports the Jaguars are signing corner ﻿Shaquill Griffin﻿ to a three-year contract. The deal is worth $44.5 million with $29 million guaranteed, Tom Pelissero added.
news

Rams restructuring contracts of Ramsey, Woods, Kupp and Donald to get under salary cap

The Rams restructured the contracts of CB Jalen Ramsey (creating about $12 million of space) and WR Robert Woods ($8 million) and are in the process of working on Cooper Kupp's and Aaron Donald's deals, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Hunter Henry, Patriots agree to three-year, $37.5M deal

New England is signing former Chargers tight end Hunter Henry to a three-year, $37.5 million deal that includes $25 million guaranteed, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Broncos pick up Von Miller's option; LB will play for $18M in 2021

Von Miller will stick around in Denver in 2021. The Broncos exercised the $7 million guarantee option on Miller's $18 million salary for this year, Ian Rapoport and James Palmer report. Miller is said to be healthy and recovered from the injury that sidelined him for all of 2020.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Tuesday roundup of latest news, buzz

The Detroit Lions are planning to release quarterback Chase Daniel and defensive tackle Danny Shelton﻿ in order to clear some cap space after re-signing defensive end Romeo Okwara, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick goes to Washington on one-year, $10M deal

Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Washington Football Team have agreed to terms on a one-year deal for $10 million. 
news

Former Saints DE Trey Hendrickson signing with Bengals for four years, $60 million 

The Cincinnati Bengals are signing DE Trey Hendrickson to a four-year, $60 million contract with $32 million across the first two seasons, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. 
news

QB Jameis Winston re-signing with Saints

Quarterback ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ is re-signing with the Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Jets, DE Carl Lawson agree to terms on three-year, $45 million contract

Defensive end Carl Lawson and the New York Jets have agreed to terms on a three-year, $45 million deal with $30 million in guaranteed money, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW