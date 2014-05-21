Saints say Tom Benson is OK after fall following Super Bowl pitch

Published: May 21, 2014 at 04:23 AM

Wednesday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • The San Francisco Chronicle reported that a researcher's findings in the American Journal of Sports Medicine show the increase in reported concussions can be attributed to heightened awareness of the injury.
  • Health Canal reported on a Swedish study that said recovery from sports-related concussions may take longer than previously thought.
  • Innovasector looked at how the University of Iowa football team will wear X2 Biosystems sensors this season.
  • The Deseret News reported that one Salt Lake City-area school district is seeing positive results from random drug testing.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

