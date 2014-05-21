Saints say Tom Benson is OK after fall following Super Bowl pitch

Wednesday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Times-Picayune reported that New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson is OK after falling during the owners' meeting Tuesday.
- St. Louis Rams coach Jeff Fishertold The Associated Press that the proposed documentary involving rookie Michael Sam, who is the first openly gay player to be drafted in the NFL, caught the team off-guard.
- The San Francisco Chronicle reported that a researcher's findings in the American Journal of Sports Medicine show the increase in reported concussions can be attributed to heightened awareness of the injury.
- The Eagles announced that tight end Brent Celek was named one of the Philadelphia Business Journal's 40 top entrepreneurs under 40.
- A group of Jacksonville Jaguars and former NFL running back Warrick Dunn helped a Jacksonville family build its home as part of a Habitat for Humanity project, per the team's official website.
- Health Canal reported on a Swedish study that said recovery from sports-related concussions may take longer than previously thought.
- Innovasector looked at how the University of Iowa football team will wear X2 Biosystems sensors this season.
- WISH-TV in Indianapolis reported on the lack of consistency in protection for football helmets, as the latest Virginia Tech star ratings show.
- The Deseret News reported that one Salt Lake City-area school district is seeing positive results from random drug testing.
- The Pat Tillman Foundation announced the 59 recipients of this year's Tillman Military Scholars awards.
