Wednesday, Jun 03, 2020 07:57 AM

Saints' Sanders compares joining Brees to playing with Manning

Kevin Patra

In 2014 when Emmanuel Sanders was searching for a new team after four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the wide receiver had many suitors. In the end, he chose to join Peyton Manning in Denver.

Several times since, Sanders has called playing with a Hall of Famer like Manning wide receiver heaven.

Signing with the Saints this offseason after a Super Bowl run with the San Francisco 49ers last year, Sanders said Tuesday night on NFL Network's Total Access that playing with Drew Brees and all the weapons in New Orleans will be similar to his days with Manning in Denver.

"Let me give you a little narrative," Sanders said. "Drew Brees drops back, he looks to the right, he has Alvin Kamara. He looks to the left, he has Emmanuel Sanders. He looks to the right, he has Michael Thomas. Oh, he looks down the middle, there's Jared Cook. Oh my god, who's gonna score? You look to the right and to the sideline, Sean Payton is calling the plays. I mean, who wouldn't want to be in that situation?

"I remember 2014 when I had the opportunity to play with Peyton Manning and be in a pass-happy offense. It was one of my best years statistically. You want to talk about going to practice knowing you're gonna catch 10-12 balls. Going into games, knowing that you have the opportunity to catch 10 passes. Like I said in '14, that's wide receiver heaven. To be back in the situation with another Hall of Fame quarterback and trying to do something special and win a Super Bowl, I'm all in. Truthfully, I'm blessed to be in this position that I'm in right now."

Sanders earned 101 catches for 1,404 yards and nine touchdowns in his first year in Denver. The 33-year-old earned 1,000-plus-yards in each of his first three seasons with the Broncos.

The Saints have long looked for a reliable No. 2 target to pair with star wideout Michael Thomas. If Sanders, who was dinged-up down the stretch last season and dealt with injuries his final two years in Denver, can stay healthy, Payton's offense will be tough to stop.

It took two seasons for Sanders to win a Super Bowl after he joined Manning's Broncos. The Saints hope to cut that in half after pairing the receiver with another Hall of Fame QB.

Houston Texans' coach Bill O'Brien watches his team warm up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
news

Texans cancel meetings so players can attend George Floyd's funeral

Texans coach Bill O'Brien said he plans to attend the funeral of George Floyd, a Houston native, and the team will not hold meetings next Tuesday.
Giants, Jets reopen facilities
news

Giants, Jets reopen facilities

The New York Giants and New York Jets resumed operations at their headquarters Wednesday in a limited capacity, Kimberly Jones reports.
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan stands with players during the National Anthem prior to the game against the Baltimore Raves at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2017 in London. (Logan Bowles via AP)
news

Shad Khan writes op-ed addressing racism, systemic inequality 

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan wrote an op-ed Wednesday published on the team's official website addressing racism and systemic inequality in the U.S.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott pledges $1 million to improve police training
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott pledges $1 million to improve police training

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is joining the chorus of NFL clubs and players striving to make a difference following the killing of George Floyd by donating $1 million toward police training and addressing systemic racism.
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) during an NFL regular season football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Indianapolis. The Colts won, 38-6. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Luke Kuechly considering joining Panthers' scouting staff

Luke Kuechly's time away from the Panthers might not be long. After retiring in January, the former All-Pro LB is considering a role in Carolina's front office as a pro scout.
James Conner: Steelers RBs must first establish run game
news

James Conner: Steelers RBs must first establish run game

The all-around talent of James Conner puts him in position to be a three-down back for the Steelers. But the fourth-year veteran said he and the other Pittsburgh RBs need to make establishing the run game their top priority.
Ravens OL D.J. Fluker hoping to fill Marshal Yanda's 'big shoes' at RG
news

Ravens OL D.J. Fluker hoping to fill Marshal Yanda's 'big shoes' at RG

Fluker is set to battle with second-year guard Ben Powers and rookies Tyre Phillips and Ben Bredeson for the starting RG gig in Baltimore.
Phillip Lindsay: Broncos offense under Shurmur 'fits my style'
news

Phillip Lindsay: Broncos offense under Shurmur 'fits my style'

After back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons under Bill Musgrave and Rich Scangarello, respectively, Lindsay believes his new OC's offense fits him even better than the previous two. 
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (93) rushes during an NFL game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Redskins 32-27. (Al Tielemans via AP)
news

DT Timmy Jernigan no longer expected to sign with Texans

The former Eagles defensive tackle, who had reached an agreement on a one-year, $3.25 million deal with Houston, is not expected to sign with the team, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday evening.
NFL teams will hold training camp at team facilities 
news

NFL teams will hold training camp at team facilities 

The NFL has told clubs they must hold their training camps at their facilities because of the COVID-19 pandemic, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday afternoon. There will also be no joint practices.
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) during an NFL regular season football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Indianapolis. The Colts won, 38-6. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Panthers officially place Luke Kuechly on reserve/retired list

Luke Kuechly's retirement is official. The Carolina Panthers placed Kuechly on the reserve/retired list, effective Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
