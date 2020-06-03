Saints' Sanders compares joining Brees to playing with Manning

In 2014 when Emmanuel Sanders was searching for a new team after four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the wide receiver had many suitors. In the end, he chose to join Peyton Manning in Denver.

Several times since, Sanders has called playing with a Hall of Famer like Manning wide receiver heaven.

Signing with the Saints this offseason after a Super Bowl run with the San Francisco 49ers last year, Sanders said Tuesday night on NFL Network's Total Access that playing with Drew Brees and all the weapons in New Orleans will be similar to his days with Manning in Denver.

"Let me give you a little narrative," Sanders said. "Drew Brees drops back, he looks to the right, he has Alvin Kamara. He looks to the left, he has Emmanuel Sanders. He looks to the right, he has Michael Thomas. Oh, he looks down the middle, there's Jared Cook. Oh my god, who's gonna score? You look to the right and to the sideline, Sean Payton is calling the plays. I mean, who wouldn't want to be in that situation?

"I remember 2014 when I had the opportunity to play with Peyton Manning and be in a pass-happy offense. It was one of my best years statistically. You want to talk about going to practice knowing you're gonna catch 10-12 balls. Going into games, knowing that you have the opportunity to catch 10 passes. Like I said in '14, that's wide receiver heaven. To be back in the situation with another Hall of Fame quarterback and trying to do something special and win a Super Bowl, I'm all in. Truthfully, I'm blessed to be in this position that I'm in right now."

Sanders earned 101 catches for 1,404 yards and nine touchdowns in his first year in Denver. The 33-year-old earned 1,000-plus-yards in each of his first three seasons with the Broncos.

The Saints have long looked for a reliable No. 2 target to pair with star wideout Michael Thomas. If Sanders, who was dinged-up down the stretch last season and dealt with injuries his final two years in Denver, can stay healthy, Payton's offense will be tough to stop.