Saints' safety Steve Gleason placed on injured reserve, out after knee surgery

Published: Jul 30, 2007 at 10:50 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) -Special teams standout and reserve safety Steve Gleason, whose blocked punt led to a touchdown in the New Orleans Saints' home opener in the Superdome last year, is out for the 2007 season.

Gleason, 30, was put on injured reserve.

"It's frustrating because he's someone that's been a big contributor," head coach Sean Payton said Thursday at the Saints' training camp at Millsaps College. "The tough part for Steve and for us was how long it's going to take to rehab.

"We'll miss him. You can point to specific plays, but more than just a blocked punt against Atlanta, there were a lot of things he did to help us as a team."

Gleason had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in June, after the team's minicamp. The procedure creates holes in bones around the knee joint to stimulate the growth of cartilage. Generally, the knee can't bear weight for several weeks.

He would have missed about half of training camp or more if he tried to come back from the injury, and coming back early was a risk, Gleason said, because if the newly generated cartilage popped loose, the operation would be wasted.

"Right now, I'm just really focusing on getting myself in full health so I can be competitive for next year," Gleason told The Associated Press in a phone interview from New Orleans. "When I had the surgery we knew this was a potential outcome. ... I'm frustrated I can't be out there with the team and doing great stuff on the field but I think for my health and my career it's probably the best move."

Gleason, who is slated to become a free agent after this season, said he will stay in New Orleans during his rehabilitation and hopes to support the Saints and the city of New Orleans in any way he can throughout the season.

He and general manager Mickey Loomis have spoken, he said, although not specifically about a new contract.

Gleason has played 83 games in six seasons with the Saints, making 98 special teams tackles and blocking four punts.

Known for his scrappiness, his long, sandy brown hair, and his approachability in public, he was popular among fans, whom he said he'll be rooting with this season.

"Although I can't do great stuff on the field, I'd like to continue to do great stuff off the field within the community and be associated with the Saints in any way that I can help this team," Gleason said. "I do have so much faith this team can go all way. Any way I can help make that happen and win a Super Bowl ring, that's what I'd like to do."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Diagnosing drama around Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson; Najee Harris can refuel Steelers' Super power

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says Hall of Fame general manager Ron Wolf is absolutely right about today's "diva" quarterbacks. Plus, five one-year rentals that could pay MAJOR dividends and one rookie who could revive title aspirations.
news

Panthers WR DJ Moore switches jersey number from No. 12 to No. 2

Fresh off a career year in 2020, the talented Panthers wideout will dawn a new number entering the 2021 season.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ahead of rehab schedule, to participate in OTAs

﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ will be back on the practice field next week. The Chiefs QB remains ahead of schedule in his rehab from toe surgery this offseason and will be a limited participant in OTAs, James Palmer reports.
news

Russell Wilson drama is 'old news' to Seahawks, Pete Carroll says

It was a bit of a tumultuous season for the Seahawks concerning franchise quarterback Russell Wilson, but head coach Pete Carroll says that's all "old news to talk about" now with Wilson "fired up about his team."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW