Around the NFL

Monday, Jun 15, 2020 12:17 PM

Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins joining CNN as contributor

Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Malcolm Jenkins' activism work at the grassroots level has afforded him a new, unique platform.

The New Orleans Saints safety on Monday announced he is joining CNN as a contributor.

"Having spent years running non-profits and supporting grassroots organizations to address the inequalities of our criminal justice system, educational system and disparate wealth in our marginalized communities, I believe I can be a voice for other athlete activists and those who have dedicated their lives to changing legislation, policies and reforms for human equality," Jenkins said in a statement. "As we move forward from these moments, journalists must not make the grave mistake of allowing the world to go back to sleep. The ground swell of energy that has been injected into all of us, must continue when the protests stop and that includes responsible reporting.

"Now more than ever, the public needs to be educated on the roles of elected positions of power, such as the District Attorney, Police Chief or City Council and how to hold those individuals accountable, especially through their voice and their vote. In an important election year, I'm eager to join the CNN family and share my perspective as a regular contributor. I also want to thank CNN for their thoughtful leadership in viewing professional athletes beyond their sport as another educated voice who brings a varied perspective and value to the network's programming and shows."

Jenkins has been an activist for racial and social equality for many years, co-founding the Players Coalition with former NFL receiver Anquan Boldin and earning the NFLPA's Byron "Whizzer" White Award for going above and beyond to serve his community in 2017 (the award has since been renamed the Alan Page Community Award). He will contribute to studio shows across CNN's worldwide network as well as multiple platforms and special programming, according to the announcement.

Jenkins becomes the first professional football player to join CNN while still active in the NFL. Earlier in June, Jenkins penned a powerful op-ed in the Philadelphia Inquirer explaining his role in the movement to end police brutality and systemic racism in the United States. He also participated in rallies in Philadelphia, speaking to thousands at one particular gathering.

Jenkins, an 11-year NFL veteran, returned to the Saints earlier this offseason after spending the last six seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Related Content

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) reacts during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 44-21. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Multiple Cowboys, Texans players have tested positive for COVID-19

Several Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys players have recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus. 
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Robert Mathis (98) plays against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
news

Robert Mathis to be inducted into Colts' Ring of Honor in November

For 14 seasons, Robert Mathis terrorized offensive linemen and ball carriers alike. The Colts are celebrating his career this season by inducting him into their Ring of Honor. 
Josh Allen organizes Bills workouts amid pandemic
news

Josh Allen organizes Bills workouts amid pandemic

With OTAs canceled across the league, Bills quarterback Josh Allen summoned about 20 of his Bills teammates for training and quality time in Miami.
Tagovailoa will likely open the season behind Ryan Fitzpatrick in Miami, but it could be only a matter of time before he gets his chance at a starting role. Assuming he can avoid injuries, which has been an issue, the fantasy sky could be the limit.
news

Tua Tagovailoa 'doing miraculously well' in continued hip rehab

Dolphins' prospective quarterback of the future's path back from a significant hip injury to the playing field has yet to be completed, but he's ahead of expectation.
Alvin Kamara supports Bubba Wallace at NASCAR race 
news

Alvin Kamara supports Bubba Wallace at NASCAR race 

Bubba Wallace, the only African-American driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, used his platform lto push the sport to ban Confederate flags. On Sunday, Saints running back Alvin Kamara attended his first NASCAR race to support his new favorite driver.
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury looks up from the sideline during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Los Angeles. The Rams won the game 31-24. (Paul Jasienski via AP)
news

Kliff Kingsbury gives Cardinals veterans early end to virtual period

Cards coach Kliff Kingsbury told his team that that the virtual offseason is over for veteran players and he will see them at training camp, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. 
Mike McCarthy searching for Barry Switzer-like success in 2020
news

Mike McCarthy searching for Barry Switzer-like success in 2020

As new Cowboys coach Mike McMarthy prepares to take the sidelines, he's no doubt looking for first-season fortune and therefore chasing Barry Switzer.
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) hands off ball to running back Saquon Barkley (26) during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Eagles won 34-17. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
news

Will Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones take Giants to next level?

The era of quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley is here for the Giants and the question of whether the first-round duo can take New York to the next level will become clearer in the season ahead.

Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pass rushes during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Carson, Calif. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 24-17. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
news

Raiders' Maxx Crosby: No 'exact formula to stop Mahomes'

Las Vegas DE weighs in on slowing down Super Bowl MVP, his Mount Rushmore of defensive linemen and his pick for the greatest MMA fighter.
Tre Boston thinks Matt Rhule has 'it' factor coaches need
news

Tre Boston thinks Matt Rhule has 'it' factor coaches need

Veteran safety Tre Boston believes Matt Rhule has already made an excellent impression, though, and that the Panthers are ready to play for him.

Broncos Bradley Chubb, Bryce Callahan ready to go 'full speed'
news

Broncos Bradley Chubb, Bryce Callahan ready to go 'full speed'

Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell declared DE Bradley Chubb (ACL) and CB Bryce Callahan (foot) ready to go Thursday.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL