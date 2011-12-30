Saints rookie RB Ingram, WR Moore won't play vs. Panthers

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram was ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Carolina Panthers because of a toe injury.
Ingram was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, but he sat out Thursday and again Friday. The first-round draft pick has missed the last three games and will end the regular season with 474 yards and five touchdowns on 122 carries.
The Saints also ruled out wide receiver Lance Moore (hamstring), who hasn't practiced all week. Moore suffered the injury during Monday night's victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Saints coach Sean Payton said the team wants the players to be healthy before they take the field, regardless of how close they are to the playoffs.
"I think the only thing you really can do is hit the rehab hard, pay attention to how they're feeling and just recognize it's really no different than if we were in Week 7 getting ready to head to Week 8," Payton said, according to the team's official website. "Obviously the importance of the playoff game is significant, and yet the player has to be healthy, so there aren't any decisions, really. It's just staying on top of the rehab and communication."
The Panthers, meanwhile, placed wide receiver Legedu Naanee on season-ending injured reserve with a broken foot, according to the team's official website. Naanee, who hurt the foot Saturday, had 44 catches for 467 yards and one touchdown before suffering the injury.
With defensive end Charles Johnson (back) doubtful and defensive tackle Andre Neblett (head) ruled out for Sunday's game, the Panthers used Naanee's roster spot to sign defensive tackle DeMario Pressley off the practice squad.