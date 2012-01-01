Saints rookie RB Ingram to undergo toe surgery this week

The New Orleans Saints will have to make a run at another Super Bowl title without the services of rookie running back Mark Ingram.
NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora, citing a league source, confirmed a Sunday report by Fox Sports insider and NFL Network contributor Jay Glazer that Ingram is expected to have season-ending toe surgery sometime this week.
Ingram has not played since Week 13, missing the past four games with a hurt toe.
Ingram suffered a set back in his comeback attempt from the injury this past week, setting off speculation that the first-round draft pick could miss the remainder of the regular season and playoffs.