Around the NFL

Saints rookie OT Trevor Penning could return by early November following foot surgery

Published: Sep 05, 2022 at 10:39 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

In a surprise twist, Trevor Penning's rookie season might not be finished after all.

The Saints received good news following Penning's foot surgery: The rookie tackle has a chance to be ready to return by early November, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. At the least, Penning should be able to practice by that point. At the most, he could end up being able to contribute in game action in a potentially valuable role.

Penning's injury has already caused a roller coaster ride of emotions for Saints fans. What was initially deemed as turf toe ended up being more severe than initially anticipated, requiring a surgery that carried the potential to wipe out Penning's entire rookie season. New Orleans' hand-picked replacement for Terron Armstead was suddenly looking at missing a full campaign all because of an injury suffered in a 10-snap outing in the final game of the preseason.

Monday's news brightens the outlook for New Orleans, which will still be forced to spend the first couple of months of the 2022 season (if not longer) without Penning, but can look forward to the possibility the rookie returns before Christmas.

In the meantime, the Saints will rely on veteran James Hurst, who appeared to have a slight edge over Penning in the battle for the left tackle job before Penning's injury.

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football!Learn moreabout NFL+.

Related Content

news

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson says RB James Robinson (Achilles) will play Sunday vs. Commanders

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson told reporters Monday that James Robinson will "definitely" play in Jacksonville's Week 1 game at Washington on Sunday.

news

Jets head coach Robert Saleh says QB Zach Wilson (knee) has chance to start Sunday vs. Ravens

Jets QB Zach Wilson went through a workout on Monday and has a chance to be ready to start in Sunday's regular-season opener versus the Baltimore Ravens, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Monday.

news

Giants OC Mike Kafka, not HC Brian Daboll, to call plays during 2022 season

Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Monday that assistant coach Mike Kafka will call plays this season.

news

Commanders hire four-time Pro Bowler Ryan Kerrigan as assistant defensive line coach

Ryan Kerrigan, the four-time Pro Bowler from Purdue, has been named assistant defensive line coach for the Washington Commanders, the team announced Monday.

news

Former Eagles, Bears OT Jason Peters signing with Cowboys

Veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters and the Cowboys have agreed to terms on a contract less than one week before the start of the 2022 regular season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen not focused on what ifs ahead of 2022 season: 'You can't live looking in the past'

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen intends to stay focused on the task at hand rather than last season's shortcomings while witnessing the Los Angeles Rams raise their championship banner in Thursday's season opener.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Sept. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Rams' Cooper Kupp still looking to improve: 'The name of the game is being bigger, stronger, faster'

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is not satisfied with winning the receiving triple crown in 2021, and he's dedicated himself to being faster and stronger than last year as the team pursues another championship.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE