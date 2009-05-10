 Skip to main content
Saints rookie LB Arnoux tears Achilles' tendon, might miss season

Published: May 10, 2009 at 08:10 AM

METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints linebacker Stanley Arnoux ruptured his left Achilles' tendon Friday in the first of five rookie minicamp practices.

The fourth-round draft pick from Wake Forest will have surgery next week, and a rehabilitation timetable will be announced at a later date. Most Achilles' tendon tears require being sidelined for a full season.

During four seasons at Wake Forest, Arnoux started 42 games. While Arnoux mostly played inside linebacker for the Demon Deacons during his last two seasons, Saints coach Sean Payton said the team targeted the rookie for weakside linebacker, a position that he played his freshman and sophomore seasons in college.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

