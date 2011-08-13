Saints rookie cornerback leaves early with knee injury

NEW ORLEANS -- Saints rookie cornerback Johnny Patrick left with an apparent knee injury during the preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers.
Trainers were looking at Patrick's right knee behind the Saints' bench during the second half of Friday night's game before the former Louisville standout was taken from the sideline on a cart.
Patrick, selected with one of the Saints' two third-round picks in April, was credited with three tackles in his pro debut.
