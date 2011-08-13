Saints rookie cornerback leaves early with knee injury

Published: Aug 12, 2011 at 08:43 PM

NEW ORLEANS -- Saints rookie cornerback Johnny Patrick left with an apparent knee injury during the preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

Trainers were looking at Patrick's right knee behind the Saints' bench during the second half of Friday night's game before the former Louisville standout was taken from the sideline on a cart.

Patrick, selected with one of the Saints' two third-round picks in April, was credited with three tackles in his pro debut.

Saints officials did not provide immediate word on Patrick's condition.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Amari Cooper 'elated' to join Browns, holds no ill will toward Cowboys

After being traded for a second time in his career -- going from the Dallas Cowboys to the Cleveland Browns -- Amari Cooper holds no ill will toward the 'Boys and is elated for another fresh start.

news

Safety Xavier McKinney: Giants 'not so uptight' anymore with Brian Daboll as head coach

With the departure of Joe Judge and his old-school approach and the subsequent arrival of Brian Daboll, there's a little more fun to be had in Gotham these days, according to safety Xavier McKinney.

news

Former Cardinals Patrick Peterson, Chase Edmonds don't think Kyler Murray will finish career with Arizona

Dolphins running back Chase Edmonds joined Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson's All Things Covered podcast and both former Cardinals players predicted Kyler Murray would not finish his career with Arizona

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW