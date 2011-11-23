Saints return from bye vs. fading Giants

Published: Nov 23, 2011 at 09:06 AM

Why to watch
The Saints come out of the bye with Drew Brees on pace to better Dan Marino's single-season yardage record, and also likely with a healthier Jonathan Vilma, the QB of their defense. The Giants are trying to avoid a third consecutive loss and losing their grip on the NFC East lead.

Inside story
Beating the Saints deep and hitting them hard in the mouth in the power-run game have been keys to beating them this season. The Giants' offensive line is being challenged by coach Tom Coughlin, but lack of padded practices could be a factor. Eli Manning needs a bounce-back game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

