Saints return from bye vs. fading Giants

Why to watch
The Saints come out of the bye with Drew Brees on pace to better Dan Marino's single-season yardage record, and also likely with a healthier Jonathan Vilma, the QB of their defense. The Giants are trying to avoid a third consecutive loss and losing their grip on the NFC East lead.
Inside story
Beating the Saints deep and hitting them hard in the mouth in the power-run game have been keys to beating them this season. The Giants' offensive line is being challenged by coach Tom Coughlin, but lack of padded practices could be a factor. Eli Manning needs a bounce-back game.