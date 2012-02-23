Saints reportedly want to play in 2012 HOF game

The New Orleans Saints have volunteered to play in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 5 in Canton, Ohio, FoxSports.com reported Thursday.
Former Saints tackle Willie Roaf is one of the players being inducted to the Hall this year, and it's customary for franchises with players being inducted to participate in the game.
The Hall of Fame Game will make its return this summer after it was scrapped last year because of the lockout. The Saints last played in the game back in 2007 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.