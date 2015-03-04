Saints release running back Pierre Thomas

You could make the argument that the Saints sentimentally held on to many their Super Bowl heroes too long. They have a ton of cap trouble and were forced to release players like Will Smith, Roman Harper, Lance Moore, Jabari Greer and Jonathan Vilma. Thomas was always on the books at a reasonable salary, but his role was clearly diminishing. He had 45 carries to go with 45 catches as the team's third-down back in 2014.